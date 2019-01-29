Five cops wounded, two suspects killed in Texas shootout

Five officers have been injured after coming under fire from suspects while serving a at a house in the southeast Houston, said Tuesday.

Two suspects were also killed in the exchange of fire with police, said.

The officers were met with gunfire "immediately upon reaching the door" while serving a at a home in southeast

Four officers, aged between 40 to 50 years, were hit with gunfire and another 33-year-old suffered a knee injury during the shootout, Police said.

"We have had several officers shot, please pray for officers on the way to the scene now more information to follow," Acevedo wrote in a tweet.

Two suspects were shot and killed, Acevedo told reporters on Monday.

The shooting took place in the 7800 block of Harding Street in the Gloverdale neighbourhood while officers were serving a for narcotics activity.

"This evening's horrific attack on police officers is a solemn reminder of the service and sacrifice our brave men and women in make every day to keep us safe," said.

"The city of Houston and the Department will have whatever state resources they need to bring swift justice to those involved. I ask all Texans to join Cecilia and me in praying for the officers injured, and for the continued safety of all officers who protect our communities," Abbott said in a statement.

Twelve narcotics officers and six patrol officers from the arrived at the house.

As officers breached the front door of the residence while announcing they were officers, they were met with gunfire from two suspects, Acevedo said.

The Police said two officers were were hit in the neck area. sources confirmed one was shot in the face, one in the leg and one was shot in the shoulder/chest area.

Acevedo said a 54-year-old leading the narcotics team Monday was one of the two critically injured officers shot in the neck. He said the officer had been shot on the job several times before.

Houston Police officers used robots to search the residence. Police confirmed two suspects were found dead from gunshot wounds inside the house.

Police said the scene on Harding was secured and residents were being allowed to go back to their homes.

Videos captured by eyewitnesses on cell phone showed chaotic scenes in the wake of the shootout.

