Scoreboard at tea on the fourth day of the fourth Test between England and India on Sunday.

England first innings 246



India first innings 273



England second innings 271India second inningsS Dhawan c b Anderson 17L Rahul b Broad 0C Pujara lbw b Anderson 5V Kohli c Cook b Moeen 58A Rahane batting 44H Pandya batting 0Extras: (lb 1, w 1) 2Total: (four wkts, 53 Overs)126Fall of Wickets: 4-1, 17-2, 22-3, 123-4.

Bowling:



11-2-33-2, 10-2-23-1, Moeen Ali 18-3-33-1, Ben 5-2-14-0, 2-1-1-0, 7-3-21-0.

