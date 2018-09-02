Scoreboard at tea on the fourth day of the fourth Test between England and India on Sunday.
England first innings 246
India first innings 273
England second innings 271
India second innings
S Dhawan c Stokes b Anderson 17
L Rahul b Broad 0
C Pujara lbw b Anderson 5
V Kohli c Cook b Moeen 58
A Rahane batting 44
H Pandya batting 0
Extras: (lb 1, w 1) 2
Total: (four wkts, 53 Overs)
126
Fall of Wickets: 4-1, 17-2, 22-3, 123-4.
Bowling:
James Anderson 11-2-33-2, Stuart Broad 10-2-23-1, Moeen Ali 18-3-33-1, Ben Stokes 5-2-14-0, Sam Curran 2-1-1-0, Adil Rashid 7-3-21-0.
