Business Standard

Scoreboard at tea on the fourth day of the fourth Test between England and India on ...

Press Trust of India  |  Southampton 

Scoreboard at tea on the fourth day of the fourth Test between England and India on Sunday.

England first innings 246

India first innings 273


England second innings 271

India second innings

S Dhawan c Stokes b Anderson 17

L Rahul b Broad 0

C Pujara lbw b Anderson 5

V Kohli c Cook b Moeen 58

A Rahane batting 44

H Pandya batting 0

Extras: (lb 1, w 1) 2

Total: (four wkts, 53 Overs)

126

Fall of Wickets: 4-1, 17-2, 22-3, 123-4.

Bowling:

James Anderson 11-2-33-2, Stuart Broad 10-2-23-1, Moeen Ali 18-3-33-1, Ben Stokes 5-2-14-0, Sam Curran 2-1-1-0, Adil Rashid 7-3-21-0.

First Published: Sun, September 02 2018. 20:30 IST

