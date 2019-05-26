Five MLAs, three MLCs among 40 elected to Lok Sabha from Bihar

One-fifth of the 40 MPs elected to the 17th from are sitting members of the bicameral legislature in the state three of them being ministers in the cabinet.

Of these eight MPs, five are members of the Assembly, the other three of the legislative council.

Two of the MLCs - JD(U)'s Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan and LJP's Pashupati Kumar Paras - are members of the state cabinet.

While Lalan Singh has secured the Munger, Paras has retained for the party the (SC) constituency, previously represented by his Ram Vilas Paswan.

Their cabinet colleague Dinesh Chandra Yadav, a JD(U) MLA from Simari Bakhtiyarpur in district, has won from Madhepura, where two former MPs - RJD's and Jan Adhikar Party's Pappu Yadav - bit the dust.

Chandeshwar Prasad Chandravanshi, another JD(U) MLC, won the Jehanabad seat for his party though he also earned the unenviable distinction of having bagged his seat with the lowest margin of just over 1,000 votes.

Another notable MLA who has made it to the is JD(U)'s Kavita Singh, who represented Daraunda in district and has been elected to the Parliament from the Lok Sabha seat named after the district. At 33, she is also the youngest to have been elected from the state.

Two other JD(U) MLAs - and Ajay Mandal - have bagged Banka and Bhagalpur seats respectively.

Kishanganj Mohd Javed, the only non-NDA candidate to have secured victory in Bihar, is the sitting MLA from the assembly segment bearing the same name.

There were, however, several assembly members who have met with failure in the fray.

RJD's Abdul Bari Siddiqui, who is serving his second consecutive term from segment, contested unsuccessfully from Darbhanga.

Similarly, - RJD MLA from Parsa - lost to BJP's in Saran, considered a pocket borough of the jailed party supremo Lalu Prasad.

Two other RJD MLAs -Surendra and Gulab Yadav - lost in Jehanabad and Jhanjharpur respectively.

Yadav lost to JD(U)'s Chandeswar Parasad by a slim margin of 1751 votes.

Former Jitan Ram Manjhi, who is the of and the sitting MLA from Imamganj, lost in Gaya to JD(U)'s

The NDA, comprising JD(U), and LJP in Bihar, won 39 out of the 40 seats.

