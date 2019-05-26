Five MLAs, three MLCs among 40 elected to Lok Sabha from Bihar

One-fifth of the 40 MPs elected to the 17th Lok Sabha from Bihar are sitting members of the bicameral legislature in the state three of them being ministers in the Nitish Kumar cabinet.
Of these eight MPs, five are members of the Assembly, the other three of the legislative council.
Two of the MLCs - JD(U)'s Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan and LJP's Pashupati Kumar Paras - are members of the state cabinet.
While Lalan Singh has secured the Munger, Paras has retained for the party the Hajipur (SC) constituency, previously represented by his brother and LJP chief Ram Vilas Paswan.
Their cabinet colleague Dinesh Chandra Yadav, a JD(U) MLA from Simari Bakhtiyarpur in Saharsa district, has won from Madhepura, where two former MPs - RJD's Sharad Yadav and Jan Adhikar Party's Pappu Yadav - bit the dust.
Chandeshwar Prasad Chandravanshi, another JD(U) MLC, won the Jehanabad seat for his party though he also earned the unenviable distinction of having bagged his seat with the lowest margin of just over 1,000 votes.
Another notable MLA who has made it to the Lok Sabha is JD(U)'s Kavita Singh, who represented Daraunda in Siwan district and has been elected to the Parliament from the Lok Sabha seat named after the district. At 33, she is also the youngest MP to have been elected from the state.
Two other JD(U) MLAs - Giridhari Yadav and Ajay Mandal - have bagged Banka and Bhagalpur seats respectively.
Kishanganj MP Mohd Javed, the only non-NDA candidate to have secured victory in Bihar, is the sitting Congress MLA from the assembly segment bearing the same name.
There were, however, several assembly members who have met with failure in the fray.
RJD's Abdul Bari Siddiqui, who is serving his second consecutive term from Alinagar Assembly segment, contested unsuccessfully from Darbhanga.
Similarly, Chandrika Rai - RJD MLA from Parsa - lost to BJP's Rajiv Pratap Rudy in Saran, considered a pocket borough of the jailed party supremo Lalu Prasad.
Two other RJD MLAs -Surendra Prasad Yadav and Gulab Yadav - lost in Jehanabad and Jhanjharpur respectively.
Yadav lost to JD(U)'s Chandeswar Parasad by a slim margin of 1751 votes.
Former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, who is the founding president of Hindustani Awam Morcha and the sitting MLA from Imamganj, lost in Gaya to JD(U)'s Vijay Manjhi.
The NDA, comprising JD(U), BJP and LJP in Bihar, won 39 out of the 40 Lok Sabha seats.
