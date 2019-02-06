Gabbar, Sambha to spread awareness among commuters in Gurgaon to obey traffic norms

In a bid to prevent road accidents, Police has picked Bollywood film Sholay's iconic characters Gabbar and to spread awareness among commuters and motorists to obey traffic rules.

will dress up as the characters and perform street plays at important locations of the city, officials said.

"The role of these two characters will be done by actors of private NGO. They will use typical dialogues from to encourage motorists to obey traffic rules, disciplines and respect other travellers," Police PRO said.

officials and members of the (RSO) will also participate in the event to be kicked off on Wednesday at the Huda City Centre Metro station, he said.

"The focus would be that road safety has become such a social evil in today's time that even tough nuts like Gabbar and have transformed themselves and are reminding everyone to stay safe today and every day, and everyone needs to come together to overcome this social evil," Bokan added.

The said the street plays will be performed at important intersections such as Iffco Chowk, Bristol Chowk, Rajiv Chowk, Atul Kataria Chowk, sector 56, sector 31 and other such places.

