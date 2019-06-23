Foreign investors pump in Rs 10,312 cr in June so far

Overseas investors have infused a net sum of Rs 10,312 crore in the domestic capital markets this month so far, with for the lion's share.

Equity investments have slowed down on account of rising geopolitical tensions in the as well as US- trade conflict, experts said.

As per the latest depositories data, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) pumped in a net amount of Rs 552.07 crore into equities and Rs 9,760.59 crore into the debt market during Jun 3-21, taking the cumulative net to Rs 10,312.66 crore.

FPIs have been net buyers for the previous four consecutive months. They invested a net Rs 9,031.15 crore in May, Rs 16,093 crore in April, Rs 45,981 crore in March and Rs 11,182 crore in February into the Indian capital markets (both equity and debt).

Equity investments in June have tapered off as "the US- conflict seems to have spooked the global investors' sentiment. The recent US- trade fight seems to have affected the investors as well," said.

However, these are fairly short term impacts and do not affect the long term prospects of India, he added.

Similarly, Himanshu Srivastava, senior research analyst, at Morningstar, said: "The sentiment this week was dented due to the surge in crude prices as well as brewing tension in the between US and Escalation in the trade war too put investors on tenterhook as they adopted a wait and watch stance."



Going forward, the focus of FPIs would be on the Budget on July 5 where the government will present its roadmap for fiscal consolidation, fiscal deficit target and the steps it would take to propel economic growth, Srivastava added.

