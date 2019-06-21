Forex reserves decline by $1.3 bn due to fall in currency assets: RBI data

India's declined by $1.358 billion to $422.2 billion in the week to June 14 due to fall in foreign currency assets, RBI data showed.

had increased by $1.686 billion to $423.554 billion in the previous reporting week.

had touched a record high of $426.028 billion in the week to April 13, 2018.

In the reporting week, foreign currency assets, which is a major component of the overall reserves, decreased by $1.353 billion to $394.44 billion.

Expressed in dollar terms, foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation/depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the reserves.

Gold reserves remained stable at $ 22.958 billion, according to the RBI data.

Special drawing rights with the fell by $0.1 million to $1.449 billion.

The country's reserve position with the fund also declined by $0.2 million to $3.345 billion.

