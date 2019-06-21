Forex reserves decline by $1.3 bn due to fall in currency assets: RBI data

-
ALSO READ
Forex reserves up by $2.06 bn due to rise in foreign currency assets: RBI
India's foreign exchange reserves decline by $613.9 mn to $393.12 bn
Forex reserves decline by $739 million to $414.14 billion, shows RBI data
Forex reserves dip $2.1 bn to $398.1 bn on fall in foreign currency assets
Forex reserves up by $944 mn to $399.21 bn as foreign currency assets swell
-
India's foreign exchange reserves declined by $1.358 billion to $422.2 billion in the week to June 14 due to fall in foreign currency assets, RBI data showed.
Foreign exchange reserves had increased by $1.686 billion to $423.554 billion in the previous reporting week.
Forex reserves had touched a record high of $426.028 billion in the week to April 13, 2018.
In the reporting week, foreign currency assets, which is a major component of the overall reserves, decreased by $1.353 billion to $394.44 billion.
Expressed in dollar terms, foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation/depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the reserves.
Gold reserves remained stable at $ 22.958 billion, according to the RBI data.
Special drawing rights with the International Monetary Fund fell by $0.1 million to $1.449 billion.
The country's reserve position with the fund also declined by $0.2 million to $3.345 billion.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU