India's foreign exchange reserves down by $915.8 million to $399.6 billion

The country's foreign exchange reserves declined by $ 915.8 million to $ 399.609 billion in the week to October 5 on account of a fall in foreign currency assets, according to RBI data.
In the previous week, the reserves had declined by $ 1.265 billion to $ 400.52 billion.
In the reporting week, foreign currency assets, a major component of the overall reserves, decreased by $ 1.011 billion to $ 375.231 billion, as per the RBI data.
Expressed in US dollar terms, foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of the non-US currencies such as the euro, pound and yen held in the reserves.
Forex reserves had touched a record high of $ 426.028 billion in the week to April 13, 2018, but have been declining since then.
Gold reserves rose by $ 107.3 million to $ 20.450 billion in the reporting week.
The special drawing rights with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) declined by $ 4.3 million to $ 1.466 billion.
The country's reserve position with the IMF also dipped by $ 7.2 million to $ 2.460 billion, the apex bank said.
