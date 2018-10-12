India's foreign exchange reserves down by $915.8 million to $399.6 billion

The country's declined by $ 915.8 million to $ 399.609 billion in the week to October 5 on account of a fall in foreign currency assets, according to RBI data.

In the previous week, the reserves had declined by $ 1.265 billion to $ 400.52 billion.

In the reporting week, foreign currency assets, a major component of the overall reserves, decreased by $ 1.011 billion to $ 375.231 billion, as per the RBI data.

Expressed in terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of the non-US currencies such as the euro, pound and yen held in the reserves.



had touched a record high of $ 426.028 billion in the week to April 13, 2018, but have been declining since then.

rose by $ 107.3 million to $ 20.450 billion in the reporting week.



The special drawing rights with the (IMF) declined by $ 4.3 million to $ 1.466 billion.

The country's reserve position with the IMF also dipped by $ 7.2 million to $ 2.460 billion, the apex bank said.