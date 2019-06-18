JUST IN
Former Egyptian president Morsi buried in Cairo: lawyer

AFP  |  Cairo 

Egypt's first democratically elected president Mohamed Morsi was buried on Tuesday in eastern Cairo, one of his lawyers told AFP, a day after he collapsed in court and died.

"He was buried in Medinat Nasr, in eastern Cairo, with his family present. The funeral prayer was said in Tora prison hospital" where he was declared dead on Monday, his lawyer Abdel Moneim Abdel Maksoud said.

Morsi, a member of the Muslim Brotherhood, was toppled in a military overthrow in 2013 and had been in detention ever since.

