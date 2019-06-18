Former Egyptian president Morsi buried in Cairo: lawyer

Egypt's first democratically elected was buried on Tuesday in eastern Cairo, one of his lawyers told AFP, a day after he collapsed in court and died.

"He was buried in Medinat Nasr, in eastern Cairo, with his family present. The funeral prayer was said in hospital" where he was declared dead on Monday, his said.

Morsi, a member of the Muslim Brotherhood, was toppled in a military overthrow in 2013 and had been in detention ever since.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)