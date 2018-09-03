Separatists give boycott call for J&K Panchayat elections

Separatists in on Monday called for a boycott of panchayat and urban local bodies polls scheduled to be held from next month.

A statement in this regard was issued after a meeting of the so called (JRL) comprising separatists Syed Ali Geelani, Umar Farooq and at Geelani's residence in Hyderpora.

It alleged that the Centre wants to thrust and enforce panchayat and upon the people of and that " has never believed in empowering the people of J&K or the institutions here".

Elections have "only been a means" to further strengthen "New Delhi's hold on J&K", the statement alleged.

Despite similar boycott calls by separatists, Jammu and registered its highest voter turn-out in 2014 assembly elections in the last 25 years with an estimated 65 per cent of electorate casting their votes.

The last panchayat elections in the state were held in April-May 2011 with a record voter turnout of 80 per cent.

The panchayat elections were scheduled to be held in 2016 but were put off due to unrest in the Valley after the killing of militant

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)