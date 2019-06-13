Former MP Rajnath Singh 'Surya' passes away; body donated to KGMU

Former BJP 'Surya' died here Thursday morning.

Singh, 82, passed away at his Gomtinagar residence, sources close to the family said. He was suffering from age-related issues.

His son said, "My father's body will be donated to in "



Singh is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter. He was born in district of on May 8, 1937.

Singh became a MP in November 1996, and retired in November 2002.

He completed his MA from in 1960. While acquainted with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh since his childhood days, Singh came in contact with the then 'praant pracharak' of the Sangh, Bhaurao Devras years later and subsequently became a 'pracharak' himself.

Singh started his journalism career with the Hindusthan Samachar, a multi-lingual agency based in Later, he became the of Aaj newspaper.

In 1988, he joined as assistant Singh also served as the of newspaper.

Chief Minister expressed grief over Singh's death, calling it a void in journalism which would be difficult to fill.

"Rajnathji was a colossus in journalism and it is a great loss for the state and country," Adityanath said.

of UP Legislative Assembly Hriday Narayan Dixit, UP and BJP's (organisation), UP, also expressed grief over Singh's passing.

