Former Rajya Sabha MP Baishnab Charan Parida passes away

Former member from Odisha, passed away at a hospital here Thursday following a prolonged illness, family sources said.

He was 77 and is survived by wife, a son and a daughter, they said.

Parida, who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital here, breathed his last Thursday morning.

A prominent politician, writer, columnist and a social activist, Parida was elected to in July 2010 on a BJD ticket and his term ended on July 1, 2016.

A host of distinguished persons including Odisha Chief Minister condoled the demise of Parida and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.

also expressed grief over the passing away of the senior leader and described him as an who made valuable contribution for promotion of Odia language.

Odisha Pradesh Committee also condoled Parida's demise. "Deeply saddened to hear about the unfortunate demise of former MP, I pray to Lord Jagannath to give his family and loved ones the strength to endure this moment of grave grief," he tweeted.

Basant Panda, legislature party leader K V Singhdeo and state were among those who condoled the death of Parida.

Parida, who was president of Odisha Bhasa Suraksha Sammilani, had been fighting for promotion of Odia and use of the language in official works.

Born in district in 1941, Parida was a member of the (CPI) from 1960 to 1992. In 1974 he moved to with family for a special assignment for Indo-Soviet coordination and stayed there till 1989.

In 1993, he joined Indian National Until 1998 he was in but quit the party and joined in 1999 as its state president. He was in till 2008 when he joined the BJD.

