Former United Nations chief Javier Perez de Cuellar dead at 100, says son

Perez was the 5th Secretary-General of the United Nations and served the office from January 1, 1982 to December 31, 1991

AFP/PTI  |  Lima 

Javier Perez de Cuellar. Photo: Twitter
Former UN chief Javier Perez de Cuellar, who led the world body during the Iran-Iraq war and the civil war in El Salvador, died Wednesday in his native Peru, his son said.

"My dad died after a complicated week. He died at 8:09 pm tonight (0109 GMT Thursday) and is resting in peace," Francisco Perez de Cuellar told RPP radio.

The Peruvian diplomat served as United Nations Secretary General from 1981 to 1991.

Antonio Guterres, who currently heads the UN, wished him "with pride & joy" a happy 100th birthday on January 19.

"On this momentous occasion, we at the UN draw on his example for inspiration & are deeply grateful for his many contributions and achievements as Secretary-General," Guterres wrote on Twitter.

Perez de Cuellar's remains will lie at the Peruvian foreign ministry before burial on Friday, his son said.
First Published: Thu, March 05 2020. 08:50 IST

