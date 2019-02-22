Foundation stone for airport terminal expansion laid

: The foundation stone for the expansion of terminal building and new amenities at the (MIA) was laid by state Vajubai Rudabhai here Friday.

Addressing the gathering at the function, the said the airport had been earning accolades for cleanliness and providing improved facilities.

Nalin Kumar Kateel, MP, who also spoke, said there was no cause of worry for the MIA with the opening of new airport at Kannur,

Authorities had promised more direct flights to Mangaluru in the near future, he said.

Airport proposed a vote of thanks.

The new terminal building is coming up at a cost of Rs 132.24 crore and is expected to be completed by April 2020.

