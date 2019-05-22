Archery World Cup: Deepika, Tarundeep advance; Atanu crashes out

Four Indians including and advanced into third round even as crashed out in the recurve individual section of Stage III here Wednesday.

Making their first international appearance this season after missing out the season-opening Stage I in due to travel issues, the Indians also kept themselves in medal hunt in the compound section where and also made it to round three.

The 21-year-old Atul Verma, a bronze medalist at the 2014 Youth Olympics, was the most impressive, shocking Shanghai gold medallist of Chinese in a shoot-off.

Trailing 0-4 after two sets, Verma, a silver medalist at the 2017 World Youth Championship, made a stunning comeback winning the next two sets before the fifth one saw a 28-all tie.

In the shoot-off, Verma held his nerves to edge out his opponent 9-8 to set up a third round clash against world number two of the Netherlands, a bronze medalist at the 2017 World Championships in Verma had thrashed Gantugs Jantsan of 7-3 in the first round.

Former Olympian also remained in the medal fray and set up a third round clash with 17-year-old Japanese Aoshima Tetsuya, a bronze medallist at the 2017 World Youth Championships.

The man defeated of (first round) 7-3 and Gasper Strajhar of (second round) 6-4 en route to third round.

India's number one Atanu Das, crashed out in the second round suffering a 3-7 defeat to 19-year-old of

The world No 25 Indian took a 2-0 lead but inconsistency let him down as he shot a series of 8s, giving the Mexican youngster, a chance to seize the momentum.

Former world No 1 Deepika started her campaign with an easy 6-0 win over Jibek Kanatbek Kyzy Jibek of 6-0.

In the second round, Deepika face a strong challenge from 45-year-old 1992 Barcenlona bronze medalist before prevailing 6-5 (9-7) in the shootoff. Deepika will face of in the third round.

Laishram Bombayla Devi had a smooth into round three going past Ozay Gasimova of and of USA by identical scores of 6-4. Bombayla will next face Sayana Tsyrempilova of

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)