Four civilians injured in Pak firing along LoC in J-K's Baramulla

Four civilians, including a woman, were injured in a ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops along the in Jammu and Kashmir's district on Sunday, officials said.

Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing towards Indian posts and villages in Kamalkote area of Uri in north Kashmir, a said.

He said four civilians, including a woman, were injured in the firing.

The injured were admitted to a hospital, the said.

An Army confirmed the ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops, but said the has responded to Pakistani firing in adequate measure.

