Opposition alliance a dry well: Das

Chief Minister on Friday likened the opposition alliance to a "dry well" while claiming that the BJP-led NDA would bag over 300 seats in the upcoming polls.

"Water can not be fetched from a dried up well and the well of votes of the opposition alliance have been dried up," Das said while addressing a press conference at Raj Bhawan here.

Claiming that the BJP never indulged in dynastic politics, the exuded confidence that the BJP-led would bag more than 300 seats in the upcoming on the strength of its performance as well as the workers and cadres.

When asked to comment over the appointment of Priyanka Gandhi as (In-charge of Eastern UP), Das said BJP doesnt look at others as "we would fight the election on the strength of our allies and workers".

The said that the people were well aware about the extent of development carried out by the present dispensation under as well as its overall performance during the last five years.

"We have much confidence on the masses of the country," he said.

Das alleged that former had claimed to have waived loan of 70,000 farmers but despite that, the farmers remained borrowers,



He said that the wanted the farmers to remain borrowers whereas is determined to make them self-reliant.

Earlier, the met the candidates who are undergoing training under Jai Hind of to prepare them for recruitment in the

Addressing the aspirants, he said have always been a land of braves.

"Prior to Mahatma Gandhi, martyrs such as Sidho-Kanhu, Birsa Munda, Ganpat Rai, Umrao Singh Tikait had put up a strong challenge before the British rule. For the love of the country and its soil, the tribal youths from the state were joining to serve the nation continuously and several of them even made supreme sacrifice," he said,



Referring to Param Vir Chakra awardee Lance Naik Albert Ekka, Das explained how he had sacrificed his life during the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

Post Independence, he said, youths from Khunti, Gumla, Lohardaga, Simdega etc have continued to serve the country by joining the but youths of Santal Paragana region were deprived of the opportunity.

"This is why the has organized a training camp for the aspirant candidates and prepare them to join the Indian Army," he said.

The chief minister said youths from the tribal community have been joining more compared to other community, which led the government to set up a Shakti Raksha University.

The construction work of the University was underway in district, he added.

