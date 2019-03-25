French Muslim group sues Facebook, YouTube over NZ attack video

The (CFCM) said Monday that it was suing and for allowing the public broadcast of a live video by the man who carried out the mosque massacre this month.

The council said it was suing the French branches of the two tech giants for "broadcasting a message with violent content abetting terrorism, or of a nature likely to seriously violate human dignity and liable to be seen by a minor," according to the complaint, a copy of which was seen by AFP.

