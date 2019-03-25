JUST IN
French Muslim group sues Facebook, YouTube over NZ attack video

AFP  |  Paris 

The French Council of the Muslim Faith (CFCM) said Monday that it was suing internet giants Facebook and YouTube for allowing the public broadcast of a live video by the man who carried out the New Zealand mosque massacre this month.

The council said it was suing the French branches of the two tech giants for "broadcasting a message with violent content abetting terrorism, or of a nature likely to seriously violate human dignity and liable to be seen by a minor," according to the complaint, a copy of which was seen by AFP.

First Published: Mon, March 25 2019. 18:35 IST

