Prolific French Legrand, who won three during a career spanning more than half a century, has died aged 86, his said Saturday.

first won an in 1969 for the song "The Windmills of Your Mind" from the film "The Thomas Crown Affair". He followed that with for his music for "Summer of '42" in 1972 and for "Yentl" in 1984.

He was also won five

Legrand, who had been scheduled to stage concerts in in April, died during the night, his told AFP.

He first began working as an accompanist and arranger in the 1960s. During his long career, he worked with Miles Davies, Ray Charles, Orson Welles, Jean Cocteau, and

was also known for his scores for French New for the films "Les Parapluies de Cherbourg" ("The Umbrellas of Cherbourg") in 1964 and "Les Demoiselles de Rochefort" ("The Young Ladies of Rochefort") in 1967, both of which received nominations.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)