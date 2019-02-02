French yellow vest protesters back on the streets

-
ALSO READ
Macron rolls out "economic and social emergency plan" amid "yellow-vest" protests
France cancels fuel tax hike over protests
'You're right,' French president tells opponents of fuel tax hike
French police move against last 'yellow vests' redoubts
Macron calls for order after 'yellow vest' attack on police
-
France's yellow vest protesters are taking to the streets to keep pressure on French President Emmanuel Macron's government, for the 12th straight weekend of demonstrations.
Multiple protests are planned Saturday in Paris and other cities to denounce Macron's economic policies, seen by critics as favouring the rich.
This week, demonstrators in the French capital are planning to pay tribute to the yellow vests injured during clashes with police.
The government says around 2,000 people have been injured in protests since the movement began Nov. 17, including at least four serious eye injuries.
Separately, 10 people have died in road incidents related to yellow vest actions.
France's Council of State has ruled Friday that security forces have a right to use controversial high-velocity rubber ball launchers for crowd control.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU