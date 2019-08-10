Future Enterprises Q1 net loss narrows to Rs 8.5 cr from Rs 16.8 cr

-
Future Enterprises Ltd on Saturday reported narrowing of its consolidated net loss to Rs 8.59 crore for the quarter ended June 2019.
The company had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 16.80 crore in the year-ago period, Future Enterprises Ltd said in a BSE filing.
However, consolidated total income of the company increased to Rs 1,424 crore, from Rs 1,353.31 crore in the year-ago period.
Consolidated total expenses increased to Rs 1,440.93 crore, as compared to Rs 1,388.15 crore earlier.
