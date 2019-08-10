JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Future Enterprises Q1 net loss narrows to Rs 8.5 cr from Rs 16.8 cr

Future Enterprises Ltd on Saturday reported narrowing of its consolidated net loss to Rs 8.59 crore for the quarter ended June 2019.

The company had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 16.80 crore in the year-ago period, Future Enterprises Ltd said in a BSE filing.

However, consolidated total income of the company increased to Rs 1,424 crore, from Rs 1,353.31 crore in the year-ago period.

Consolidated total expenses increased to Rs 1,440.93 crore, as compared to Rs 1,388.15 crore earlier.
First Published: Sat, August 10 2019. 14:45 IST

