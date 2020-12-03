Future-Reliance deal: Regulator Sebi awaits clarification before go-ahead

-
ALSO READ
Future-RIL deal: Jeff Bezos-Kishore Biyani battle begins in Singapore
Competition watchdog clears Reliance-Future Group deal in setback to Amazon
Future of retail at stake: Why Amazon is feuding with Biyani and Ambani
Battle of the billionaires: Bezos, Ambani gun for India retail supremacy
Future Retail lawyer likens Amazon to East India Company over 'kill' remark
-
Markets regulator Sebi has sought some "clarification" from leading stock exchange BSE before giving its go-ahead to the Rs 24,713 crore deal between Future group and Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd.
In an update on November 27, the regulator said it is awaiting a reply to the "clarification" sought from the stock exchange on the draft composite scheme of arrangement between Future Group companies and Reliance Group companies.
When contacted, a BSE spokesperson on Thursday said, "in the draft composite scheme of arrangement between Future Group and Reliance Group till date Sebi has not sought any clarification from BSE with regard to the NOC".
The bourse gave its NOC (No Objection Certificate) for the scheme on November 6.
Scheme of arrangement is a court-approved agreement between a company and its shareholders or creditors.
According to sources, there are certaincomplaints registered on Sebi's SCORESplatform which are yet to be resolved and the awaited clarification may be related to those pending complaints rather than specifically about the deal.
The markets watchdog has sought clarification from the exchange on the unresolved investors complaints registered on SCORES, they added.
Resolution of pending investor complaints is required before regulatory approvals.
In August, Reliance Industries announced acquisition of Future Group for Rs 24,713 crore to bolster its fast growing retail business.
E-commerce major Amazon has opposed the deal.
Earlier, Amazon had written to Sebi and stock exchanges, urging them to take into consideration the Singapore arbitrator's interim judgement that put on hold the deal between Future group and Reliance Industries while reviewing the proposed transaction.
Under the proposed deal, Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL), subsidiary of Reliance Industries, will acquire the retail and wholesale business and the logistics and warehousing business of Future Group.
In November, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) approved the proposed deal.
Last year, Amazon bought 49 per cent stake in one of Future Group's unlisted firms, with the right to buy into the listed flagship Future Retail Ltd.
Amazon has claimed that its contract with the unlisted Future Coupons Ltd barred a transaction with a number of persons and companies, including Reliance.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU