G-20 presidency unique opportunity to showcase India's strengths: PM Modi

-
ALSO READ
What does the G-20 presidency mean for India?
India to showcase Nagaland's Hornbill Festival as it assumes G20 presidency
'US looking forward to support India's G20 presidency': Janet Yellen
BEL signs MoU with Aerosense Tech to leverage complementary strengths
With 'Soul of India' as key theme; India gets ready for G20 presidency
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi told an all-party meeting that India's G-20 presidency is a unique opportunity to showcase the country's strengths to the entire world.
Asserting that the country's presidency of the G-20, a grouping of world's 20 major economies, belongs to the entire nation, Modi said there is a global curiosity and attraction towards India today that further increases the occasion's potential, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.
He emphasised the importance of teamwork and sought cooperation of all leaders in the organisation of various G-20 events.
Modi pointed out that the G-20 presidency would help showcase parts of India beyond the conventional big metros, bringing out the uniqueness of various regions of the country, it said.
Noting that a large number of visitors would be coming to India during the year-long events, Modi highlighted the potential for promoting tourism and boosting the local economies of the venues where G-20 meetings would be organised.
The statement said leaders of different parties, including BJP's J P Nadda, Congress's Mallikarjun Kharge, TMC's Mamata Banerjee, BJD's Naveen Patnaik, AAP's Arvind Kejriwal, YSR Congress's Jagan Mohan Reddy, CPM's Sitaram Yechury, TDP's N Chandrababu Naidu and DMK's M K Stalin, addressed the meeting.
Brief interventions were made by Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while a detailed presentation encapsulating aspects of India's G-20 priorities was also made, the statement said.
Former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, Union ministers Rajnath Singh, S Jaishankar, Piyush Goyal, Pralhad Joshi and Bhupender Yadav also attended the meeting.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, December 06 2022. 00:59 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU