Business Standard

G-20 presidency unique opportunity to showcase India's strengths: PM Modi

PM Modi emphasised the importance of teamwork and sought the cooperation of all leaders in organising G-20 events

G20  | Narendra Modi

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

PM Modi
PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi told an all-party meeting that India's G-20 presidency is a unique opportunity to showcase the country's strengths to the entire world.

Asserting that the country's presidency of the G-20, a grouping of world's 20 major economies, belongs to the entire nation, Modi said there is a global curiosity and attraction towards India today that further increases the occasion's potential, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

He emphasised the importance of teamwork and sought cooperation of all leaders in the organisation of various G-20 events.

Modi pointed out that the G-20 presidency would help showcase parts of India beyond the conventional big metros, bringing out the uniqueness of various regions of the country, it said.

Noting that a large number of visitors would be coming to India during the year-long events, Modi highlighted the potential for promoting tourism and boosting the local economies of the venues where G-20 meetings would be organised.

The statement said leaders of different parties, including BJP's J P Nadda, Congress's Mallikarjun Kharge, TMC's Mamata Banerjee, BJD's Naveen Patnaik, AAP's Arvind Kejriwal, YSR Congress's Jagan Mohan Reddy, CPM's Sitaram Yechury, TDP's N Chandrababu Naidu and DMK's M K Stalin, addressed the meeting.

Brief interventions were made by Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while a detailed presentation encapsulating aspects of India's G-20 priorities was also made, the statement said.

Former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, Union ministers Rajnath Singh, S Jaishankar, Piyush Goyal, Pralhad Joshi and Bhupender Yadav also attended the meeting.

First Published: Tue, December 06 2022. 00:59 IST

