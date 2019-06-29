G20 Summit: PM Modi hardsells Yoga, India's traditional healing measures

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday used the G20 Summit here to promote India's traditional healing measures, Yoga and his flagship Ayushman Bharat health scheme.

Modi, who was in Osaka, Japan for the two-day G20 Summit, also took part in a special session on empowerment of women.

The session witnessed an in-depth dialogue on how to further women empowerment and work towards gender equality.

Speaking at the third session of the G20 Summit in Osaka, Prime Minister Modi mentioned his government's two healthcare services, AYUSH -- Alternate and Traditional System of Medicine and Ayushman Bharat -- the world's largest health insurance scheme.

The UN General Assembly in 2014 adopted an India-led resolution declaring June 21 as 'International Day of Yoga', recognising that "Yoga provides a holistic approach to health and well-being".

"PM @narendramodi at the 3rd Session of #G20 - 5 A's are well known in Health Services: Accessible, Affordable, Appropriate, Accountable and Adaptable. To this, India has added: AYUSH - Alternate & Traditional System of Medicine Ayushman Bharat - world's largest health insurance scheme," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

"Emphasised on healthcare including India's traditional healing measures, Yoga and our present efforts like the world's largest healthcare programme, Ayushman Bharat," Modi said on Twitter.

The Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH), works for developing, carrying out education and research in the field of alternative medicines including ayurveda, yoga, unani, naturopathy, siddha and homoeopathy.

Under the Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) scheme, eligible families get health benefits up to Rs 5 Lakh per year.

