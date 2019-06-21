Gadchiroli Naxal attack: SDPO suspended for ignoring SOPs

The government Friday suspended a (SDPO) of district for not following the laid down procedures that led to the May 1 Naxal attack there, leaving 15 police personnel dead.

The suspension of Shailesh Kale, SDPO of Kurkheda in district, was announced in the by Deepak Kesarkar, of State for Home.

Standard operating procedures (SOPs) were not followed in this case which led to the Naxal attack, he said.

Kale had apparently ordered his staff to travel to a location in the Naxal-affected district. On way to the spot, the police personnel, who were travelling in a private vehicle, came under attack from Naxals.

As many as 15 police personnel and the private vehicle's were killed when Naxals triggered an improvised (IED) blast.

Kesarkar made the announcement about Kale's suspension after Prakash Gajbhiye (Congress) raised the issue of Naxal menace through a calling attention.

"We have found that standard operating procedures were not followed. There are laid down procedures and none of it was followed. We will suspend the official today itself," the said in the House.

