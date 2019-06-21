JUST IN
Business Standard

UP: 5-year-old boy dies of suffocation after getting locked inside car

Press Trust of India  |  Muzaffarnagar 

A five-year-old boy suffocated to death allegedly after he was accidentally trapped inside his father's car while playing at a village in Muzaffaranagar district of Uttar Pradesh, police said Friday.

The minor, identified as Mohd Zaid, died Thursday after he accidentally locked the doors of the car parked outside his house in Sikri village and was unable to come out of the vehicle, they said.

The boy was found unconscious in the car, hours after he went missing. He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead, police said.

First Published: Fri, June 21 2019. 11:35 IST

