Gadkari's remarks reflect voices within BJP over PM's failure:

A day after Nitin Gadkari said leaders who fail to realise promises made to people get "beaten up" by the public, the NCP saw his remarks as an expression of voices within the BJP against "Narendra Modi's failure" as the

NCP's on Monday claimed Gadkari was also trying to establish himself as an alternative to Modi "as the BJP was going to lose" the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

"The way Gadkariji has become outspoken after the Assembly polls in the three states (Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh), it indicates there will be no Modi and BJP government after the polls," Malik said.

NCP's ally had last month emerged victorious in the elections in these three Hindi heartland states, dislodging the BJP from power there.

"Somewhere, voice is being raised within the BJP over Modi's failure. Since the BJP is going to lose, he (Gadkari) is trying to establish himself as the alternative to Modi," Malik said.

Gadkari had on Sunday said political leaders who sell dreams to people, but fail to make them a reality get "beaten up" by the public.

The minister had asserted he is a doer and delivers on his promises.

Last month, Gadkari said at an event in Pune that leadership should have the tendency to own up defeat and failures.

The remarks had come days after the BJP's dismal show in Rajasthan, and Assembly polls.

At the valedictory function of the annual Marathi literary meet at Yavatmal on January 13, Gadkari had said politicians should not interfere in other fields.

The meet was embroiled in a controversy after an invitation to was withdrawn apparently under pressure from a political party.

