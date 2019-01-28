Bahrain court upholds life sentences for opposition figures

Bahrain's highest court has upheld life sentences for a prominent Shiite who led a now-shuttered opposition party and two of his colleagues.

The ruling on Monday targeted Sheikh Ali Salman, who headed the political party and was a central figure in Bahrain's 2011 Arab Spring protests.

A court in June previously acquitted Salman and his two colleagues of spying charges. Bahrain's of Appeals later overturned that verdict and found them guilty in November.

Both and activists reported the ruling by the

is an island nation off the coast of that's home to the US Navy's 5th Fleet. The kingdom has been in the midst of a yearslong crackdown on all dissent and opposition.

