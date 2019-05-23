Gambhir wins on electoral debut from East Delhi, Tiwari retains North East Delhi

Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam emerged victorious on the East seat, while sitting retained the constituency.

Gambhir, who made his poll debut in the Lok Sabha election, defeated Congress' Arvinder Singh Lovely by 3,91,222 votes, while AAP's Atishi finished third.

BJP chief defeated Congress' veteran and former by 3,66,102 votes. AAP's Dilip Pandey was at the third spot in the triangular contest.

Riding high on the Modi wave, the BJP is set for a clean sweep in the national capital with all its candidates bagging more than 50 per cent of votes, while the for the first time in five years fared better than the ruling which was relegated to the third spot.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)