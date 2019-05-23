Memes float around in social media on tall claims by Cong, JDS

As the JDS- coalition faced rout in the elections in Karnataka, the social media was abuzz with hundreds of tickling memes mocking the tall claims made by the ruling combine leaders in the run up to the polls.

BJP inched toward a resounding victory bagging 21 of the 28 seats and leading in four others while and were leading in only one seat each.

The videos of the and JD(S) leaders making claims about their victory came to haunt them and party workers as the meme producers reworked on the visuals and served themfresh with a tinge of sarcasm and humour.

The most circulated video was of H D Kumaraswamy, who had earlier claimed that thecoalition of Congress and the JD(S) will win at least 23seats.

The is heard saying, "We are set to win 22 to 23 seats but our target is to win all the 28 seats."



The statement itself was enough to tickle given the fact that the coalition partners could end up with only one seat each.

Congress candidate from Bengaluru D K Suresh and JD(S) candidate from Hassan, Prajwal Revanna were the face savers of their parties as many heavyweights, including former prime minister and JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda, Congress stalwarts and bite the dust.

There was a picture showing crows sitting atop Deve Gowda's house. The caption read, "Only crows on HDD House.

A meme of was the morphed poster of Rajinikanth's block buster movie 2.0, the sequel of his movie Robot. The meme read 'Modi 2.0' released on May 23.

It showed Modi in a costume of a star warrior sporting a stylish spec and behind him were his multiple look alikes.

