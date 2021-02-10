Govt's logistics division to formulate national packaging initiative

-
The logistics division, under the Commerce Ministry, has started an exercise to formulate a national packaging initiative, which will be part of the proposed logistics policy.
The ministry on Wednesday said that a stakeholder consultation was organised to define the scope and the national packaging initiative as part of the national logistics policy that is currently being finalised.
According to Pawan Agarwal, Special Secretary (Logistics), packaging deserves greater attention from improving the overall logistical efficiency perspective.
"Valuable inputs on packaging came from... participants and more such key players would be involved in the formulation of the National Packaging Initiative," it said in a statement.
It added that e-commerce companies such as Amazon and Flipkart were urged to invest in sustainable packaging as they are one of the biggest users of packaging material.
It was also pointed out that dangerous and chemical verticals would also need special attention from the packaging perspective.
