Rahul acting as lobbyist for foreign firms: BJP

The BJP Tuesday accused of working as a "lobbyist" for foreign firms and asserted that the e-mail he cited to attack referred to some chopper deal and not the purchase of fighter jet as the claimed.

After Gandhi accused Modi of "treason" claiming that was aware in advance of the deal and had signed in 2015, senior BJP dismissed his charges as "height of shamelessness and irresponsibility" and dubbed him a "lying machine".

The also put Airbus, whose internal e-mail was cited by the president, in a dock, saying the European manufacturer is under a needle of suspicion in deals finalised during the previous Congress-led government.

The firm is also linked to a corporate lobbyist, which was recently deported from the UAE and is being probed on money laundering charges, he alleged.

"Let explain where did he get internal e-mail of Who is supplying him? ...There cannot be a bigger thing than this that he is working as a for foreign firms," Prasad said.

He also took strong exception to the charging Modi with "treason", saying his party had serious differences with former prime ministers coming from the Gandhi family over several "murky" defence deals signed during their term but it never accused them of treason.

"He (Rahul Gandhi) has thrown muck at his own face by abusing our honest .. We will expose his lies before the public," he said.

Gandhi has repeatedly levelled allegations against the government over baseless claims, he said.

Earlier Tuesday, Gandhi accused Modi of acting as a "middleman" of in the jet deal, as he cited the e-mail to claim the was aware of the MoU before and signed it.

In a scathing counter-attack targeting the Gandhi family, the BJP alleged that its members "looted" the country and that both Sonia and are on bail in a case of "land grab", a reference to the National Herad case.

When they were in power, they made money by "brokering" deals and have now become for foreign firms for making money, Prasad added.

Rahul Gandhi's is facing probe and he has the temerity to question our honest prime minister, he said.

"This is height of shamelessness and irresponsibility. He called the traitor. What else we can expect from this lying machine," he said.

To Gandhi's dismissal of the CAG report on the Rafale deal as " general" report, the said the Congress has a tendency to target institutions when their stand does not suit them.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)