Gehlot accuses BJP govt of trying to dismantle state govts

Chief Minister Thursday accused the BJP of trying to disturb and dismantle state governments led by opposition parties.

"Even before the swearing in ceremony of newly elected BJP government, they are trying to disturb and dismantle the state governments of opposition parties including West Bengal, and Madhya Pradesh," Gehlot tweeted.

"My best wishes from Jaipur," Gehlot added.

The ruling Congress, which came to power in the state in December last year, could not win even a single seat in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls.

This gave rise to speculation in political circles that the might effect some changes in the leadership in the state.

However, AICC in-charge of had on Wednesday rejected speculation about changes in the leadership of the state in the wake of the debacle in the Lok Sabha elections.

