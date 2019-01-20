Short bouts of stair climbing can boost heart health

Climbing for just a few minutes at short intervals throughout the day can significantly improve heart health, a study has found.

The research, published in the journal Applied Physiology, Nutrition and Metabolism, suggests that virtually anyone can improve their fitness, anywhere, any time.

"The findings make it even easier for people to incorporate 'exercise snacks' into their day," said Martin Gibala, a at in Canada.

"Those who work in office towers or live in apartment buildings can vigorously climb a few flights of in the morning, at lunch, and in the evening and know they are getting an effective workout," said Gibala.

Previous studies had shown that brief bouts of vigorous exercise, or sprint interval training (SIT), are effective when performed as a single session, with a few minutes of recovery between the intense bursts, requiring a total time commitment of 10 minutes or so.

For the study, researchers set out to determine if SIT exercise snacks, or vigorous bouts of stairclimbing performed as single sprints spread throughout the day would be sufficient enough to improve cardiorespiratory fitness (CRF), an important healthy marker that is linked to longevity and risk.

One group of sedentary young adults vigorously climbed a three-flight stairwell, three times per day, separated by one to four hours of recovery.

They repeated the protocol three times each week over the course of six weeks. The researchers compared the change in their fitness to a control group which did not exercise.

"We know that sprint interval training works, but we were a bit surprised to see that the stair snacking approach was also effective," said Jonathan Little, an assistant at University of in Canada.

"Vigorously climbing a few flights of on your coffee or bathroom break during the day seems to be enough to boost fitness in people who are otherwise sedentary," Little said.

In addition to being more fit, the stair climbers were also stronger compared to their sedentary counterparts at the end of the study, and generated more power during a maximal cycling test.

In future, researchers hope to investigate different exercise snacking protocols with varying recovery times, and the effect on other health-related indicators such as blood pressure and glycemic control.

