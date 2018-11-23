Get ready to shell out a fine for littering in public places,

Citizens may have to shell out a maximum of Rs 1 lakh for littering in public places, as the passed a Bill to enhance the penalty for offenders.

The penalty has been raised through an amendment to section 338 of the (second amendment) Act which was passed in the Assembly Thursday.

The move comes after expressed her displeasure after finding out the newly inaugurated Dakshineswar skywalk was stained with betel juice.

The Bill proposed to impose a minimum of Rs 5,000 and a maximum penalty of Rs 1 lakh on litterbugs.

The stipulated that minimum penalty for throwing waste was Rs 50 and the maximum fine was Rs 5,000.

It also came on a day, state Urban Development Municipal Affairs Minister was elected the new of Kolkata after the exit of Sovan Chatterjee, on the directions of and TMC chief

Banerjee had formed a 11-member committee on Wednesday to check spitting and littering in public places.

Hakim said, he will take up a major awareness drive to keep the city clean.

A senior citizen, who did not wish to be named, said "When the city had earlier failed to impose a fine of Rs 50 y for littering, I am not sure how effective it will be this time.

