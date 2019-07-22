GFP opposes nationalisation of waterways in Goa

Goa Forward Party chief Vijai Sardesai Monday opposed the nationalisation of waterways.

Sardesai was responding to MGP MLA Sudin Dhavalikar's claim in the state Assembly that nationalisation of waterways was the solution to flooding in the coastal state.

"We were the first ones to oppose nationalisation of rivers. We had said they will make our rivers into coal and ore highways," he said.

Sardesai warned that nationalisation of waterways will be not be allowed a backdoor entry on the pretext of flood control.

"We have been building roads and bridges and bringing in infrastructure. We have not studied their fallout on flooding. If smart Panaji can get flooded, what will happen to non-smart villages?" he questioned.

Sardesai said the disaster management department's toll free number- 177- was not known to most and just three calls were made to this number from south Goa.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)