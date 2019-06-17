GGSIPU to start new courses

-
The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University(GGSIPU) will be starting new courses from the coming academic session.
The admissions to the GGSIPU are through a common entrance test (CET) conducted by the varsity.
The varsity was offering Bachelor of Vocation ( B Voc) course but from the academic session 2019-20, it has launched a new course, Master of Vocation ( M.Voc) in three disciplines. The three disciplines are M Voc ( Automobile), M Voc ( Software Development) and M Voc ( Interior Design).
Some other courses that will be offered from academic session 2019-20 are M.Sc (Yoga),B. Sc Nursing (Post Basic), PG Diploma in Yoga Therapy (for medicos and para medicos), PG Diploma in Cyber Crime and Law, PG Diploma in Security Management and PG Diploma in Victimology and Victim Assistance.
The varsity also offers weekend programmes like MBA (Weekend), LLM (Weekend), M Tech (CSE) (Weekend), M Tech (ECE) (Weekend) and MBA Disaster Management (Weekend). The last date for submission of applications for MBA Disaster Management programme is July 1.
The admissions to 36 programmes in the 2019-20 academic session will be carried out through online counselling process.
Till last year, admissions through online counselling process were being carried out in 10 programmes.
