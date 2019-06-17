Will try to strengthen BJP as its worker: Nadda

JUST IN
Business Standard

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

BJP's newly appointed working president JP Nadda Monday said he will work to strengthen the party as its worker and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party chief Amit Shah for reposing faith in him.

In a series of tweets, Nadda said Modi's guidance has always been inspirational for him and under the prime minister's leadership the party has got huge support from people of the country.

"I will try to strengthen the party as its worker...serving the party is like worship for me," Nadda said.

Thanking Shah, Nadda said that under his leadership the party touched new heights which is exemplary and in the same way he will also serve the party.

First Published: Mon, June 17 2019. 23:30 IST

