Giriraj finds himself in the soup over absence at Modis rally

Little did realize, while asserting that the March 03 rally here of Prime Minister Modi would make it clear who stood with and who with Pakistan, that he would end up explaining his own absence at the public meeting on Sunday.

As the rally was underway here, Singh hurriedly came up with a tweet stating that he had fallen ill while coming to the capital from his Lok Sabha constituency Nawada.

His absence at the rally invited a flurry of sarcastic remarks by opposition parties in on Monday.

Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav, who has floated his own Jan Adhikar Party upon expulsion from the RJD and is married to parliamentarian Ranjit Ranjan, took a swipe at the union (Independent charge) for MSME.

It was himself who had laid down the yardstick that those not attending the rally would be deemed anti-national. Hence, he himself becomes a traitor. He has been threatening those whom he considers deshdrohi that they would be deported to Which countrys visa is he going to apply for, the tweeted.

Yadav also peppered his tweet with hashtags #BiharRejectsModi which was trending on Sunday and #DeshdrohiGiriraj.

While talking to reporters here on the issue, senior RJD leader said has proved that, by his own logic, he is anti-national. In any case, the rally was rejected by the patriotic public of

Fazal Imam Malik, of RLSP, issued a statement demanding a public apology from Singh and his expulsion from the BJP with the sarcastic remark he should now tell us who must be sent to

Embarrassed over the development, Nawal Kishore Yadav said our party does not need a certificate of nationalism. Opposition parties are twisting Giriraj Singhs words out of context.

The JD(U), BJPs senior ally in the state, distanced itself from the controversy with its and MLC Neeraj Kumar stating it is for Giriraj Singh to explain under what circumstances he said this and offer a justification for the choice of words. Our party has nothing to do with this matter.

Known for shooting from the hip, Singh had made the controversial remark last week in response to a charge by RJD MLA and chief state that the RSS, the BJPs parent body, had sided with the British colonialists during the struggle for Independence.

Meanwhile, the BJP storm petrel continued with his outbursts on twitter during the period of convalescence, advising those doubting claims of destruction of terror hideouts in the recent air strikes across the border to go and seek the proof from and dig up the grave of and demand an answer while warning of a surgical strike against traitors inside the country.

