Giriraj Singh, Kiren Rijiju, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat among those promoted by Modi

Staunch Narendra Modi loyalist Giriraj Singh and former chief ministers of and and respectively were among the BJP leaders elevated to the Cabinet in the new NDA government on Thursday.

Kiren Rijiju, the face of the BJP in the Northeast and a two-time from Arunachal West Lok Sabha seat, has also been promoted from of state to of state with independent charge in the new government.

Giiriraj Singh, who supported Modi since the days he was the of Gujarat, has courted controversies with his utterances verged on hardline as he repeatedly raised the issue of rising Muslim population in the country and underscored that a decline in the proportion of Hindus in a region invariably led to social strife.

At times he also went against the government line of awaiting the verdict on Ayodhya saying "Hindus were running out of patience".

Singh won the Begusarai seat in defeating CPI's Kanhaiya Kumar.

Considered to be close to the BJP top brass, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has got a cabinet rank from his previous MoS with independent charge status.

Shekhawat, who was made the Union for agriculture in September 2017, defeated the son of Rajasthan from the Jodhpur Lok Sabha seat.

Other promotees include Mahendra Nath Pandey, the and former minister of state in the first

BJP ally Shiv Sena's Arvind Ganpat Sawant, a second time from Mumbai South, and former have also been included in the

Former railway minister DV Sadananda Gowda, who was dropped in a reshuffle earlier, has also found a place in the new Cabinet.

