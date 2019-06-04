Giriraj targets NDA leaders with snide 'iftaar' tweet

on Tuesday mocked his NDA colleagues for attending 'iftaar' parties, drawing sharp reactions from them that prompted to rebuke the fiery and ask him to refrain from making such comments.

Shah stepped in to douse the fire in the ruling coalition after Singh's tweet riled BJP's key allies from Bihar, including Nitish Kumar's JD(U) and Dalit Ram Vilas Paswan's LJP.

Singh posted four pictures of NDA leaders, including Kumar and Paswan, attending 'iftaar' parties and put out this snide tweet.

"How beautiful would the picture have emerged, had phalahaar (a fruit feast) been organised during Navaratra with the same fervour with splendid photographs taken. Why do we lag behind in observance of our own karm-dharm (religious customs) in public, while staying ahead in pretension," he tweeted in Hindi.

A known detractor of Kumar since the days when he served in the state cabinet under him, Singh appeared to have aimed his barb specifically at the as all photographs featured him wearing a skullcap and a namaz kerchief covering his shoulders.

Senior and Deputy was also seen in one of the pictures.

The photographs were of iftaar parties hosted by Paswan and in

The Begusarai MP's remarks met with nonchalance from Kumar, who told journalists: "He indulges in such antics so that you people make him newsy."



The remarks also met with strong disapproval from Sushil Kumar Modi, Singh's senior in the

"I have been hosting Iftaar parties for 25 years. I also organise Holi feasts. Those who are coming up with taunts do not have the heart to offer a treat to people on Holi... How would they appreciate the catholicity of a Hindu hosting iftaar party?" Modi said.

He said he was unaware of Singh's tweet and was only responding to the inputs from journalists.

Apparently sensing the tension between the BJP and the JD(U) following Kumar's refusal to join the government, said, "Let there be no doubt in anybody's mind. The NDA in is intact and all efforts to drive a wedge between allies are doomed to fail".

The tweet from Singh, whose hardline views have often sparked controversies, also drew sharp reactions from BJP's allies with LJP leader saying his remarks amounted to questioning Indian traditions.

said his party believed in "sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas", a slogan coined by at a recent NDA meeting.

Lashing out at Singh, JD(U) said, "Had anybody stopped Giriraj from arranging phalahaar during Navaratra?"



"Giriraj must remember that his party is part of a coalition government in Bihar and he owes his big victory in the Lok Sabha poll in no small measure to the support of our leader (Nitish Kumar)," Chowdhury said.

As fire within the ruling coalition raged, Shah called up Singh and rebuked him for his tweets attacking the NDA leaders, sources said.

The BJP also asked him to refrain making such comments targeting allies, they said.

After Kumar, who is also JD(U) president, declined one ministerial berth offered to his party by the BJP in the Modi government, the ties between the two main Bihar parties have strained.

After the was sworn in, Kumar expanded his ministry by inducting eight members from his party. No BJP member was part of the expansion.

NDA sources believe that disparaging comments by Singh have a potential to harm the ties between the two parties. This may have prompted Shah to step in, they added.

