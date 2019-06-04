Take steps to become dominant player in gloabl mkt: Pradhan tells SAIL

Minister has asked state-run major SAIL to take concrete steps for making it a in both domestic and international markets.

In a review meeting held Tuesday, a strategic roadmap was also discussed to further enhance productivity of the state-run firm.

Pradhan in a tweet said that he held a meeting with for Faggansingh Kulaste and reviewed the performance of Ltd (SAIL) along with senior officials of the ministry.

"Deliberated upon ways to increase per capita productivity, value addition and cost effectiveness to make SAIL a in both domestic and international markets. Also suggested to further enhance SAIL's presence in the global market," he said.

In a separate tweet, the said that in the review meeting with officials of SAIL, a strategic roadmap was also discussed to further enhance productivity of SAIL to make it a in the global

Pradhan will also be taking review meetings of other Steel PSUs as well, a said.

Pradhan, 50, took over the charge as new on May 31.

Last week on May 30, SAIL had reported a 42 per cent fall in its standalone net profit at Rs 468.40 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, as compared to Rs 815.57 crore in the corresponding quarter previous fiscal.

Pradhan also reviewed performance of another steel PSU NMDC.

" of PNG and Steel Shri @dpradhanbjp along with of State, Steel, GoI Shri @fskulaste reviewed NMDC's performance today at Shri N. @baijendra, IAS, CMD, NMDC briefed about company's performance, financials and ongoing & future projects," NMDC said in a tweet.

