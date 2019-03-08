Girl commits suicide as man posts her objectionable pictures on social media

-
A girl committed suicide in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir after a man allegedly posted her objectionable pictures on social media, police said Friday.
The girl committed suicide on Thursday night by consuming some poisonous substance at her home in the Murran area of Pulwama district, a police spokesman said.
Police arrested the accused, Mudasir Ahmad Khanday, on the charges of abetting suicide of the girl, whose age was also not revealed.
The parents of the girl alleged that Khanday had posted some objectionable pictures of their daughter on social media which forced her to take the extreme step, the spokesman said.
The girl was taken to hospital where she died, he said.
