Gold up by Rs 122 in futures trade on global cues

Gold price edged up by Rs 122 to Rs 32,056 per 10 gram at the futures market Friday as participants widened their bets in tune with the gain in the overseas.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold to be delivered in April rose by Rs 122, or 0.38 per cent, to trade at Rs 32,056 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 89 lots.

Raising of bets by speculators at current levels and a firm trend overseas mainly pushed up gold price at futures trade here, analysts said.

Globally, gold was trading up 0.70 per cent at USD 1,292.85 an ounce in

