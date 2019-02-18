Give status of 'internally displaced persons' to 6,500

A committee of displaced persons Monday demanded that those families rendered homeless due to armed tribal insurgency in the state since last two decades be given the status of 'Internally Displaced Persons (IDP).

West and Sepahijala District Udbastu Unnayan Committee took out a procession here and submitted a memorandum to District Magistrate Sandeep Namdeo Mahatme demanding that the provide the displaced people in the two districts the status of IDP.

The committee said insurgents were granted rehabilitation packages after surrendering arms.

However, those whose lives were affected due to insurgency are living homeless, two decades after they were rendered homeless, he said.

"If the insurgents can be granted rehabilitation packages, why not us? We didnt commit any crime. We are homeless since 2000. We want the government to grant us IDP status and provide all benefits to all of us," Podder said.

"The erstwhile provided housing to 202 families who lost their homes in armed insurgency along with some cash assistance. We want the government to ensure proper rehabilitation facilities and cash compensation to each family displaced due to insurgency. We also demand that they should be granted the status of IDP," Podder told reporters.

Over 6,500 non-tribal families were displaced due to armed insurgency and ethnic clashes in different parts of since 1980.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)