Vidyasagar Preschool Hebbal Wins the Award for 'Top 100 Preschools in India' at Brainfeed School Excellence Awards 2019

/ -- Hebbal has been recognized as one of the top 100 preschools in by Brainfeed School Excellence Awards 2019. This award ceremony recognizes the best of learning institutes in the country. The award ceremony served as a platform to showcase the best practices and solutions on teaching, learning and leadership for influential academicians. Several well-known personalities from the industry attended the event. Hebbal received the award from Mr. K.V. Brahmam, Publisher & of Around 300 schools from the country participated in the event.

Hebbal was unanimously selected for transforming in young minds through a noteworthy spectrum of initiatives and efforts.

The preschool was started in Bengaluru in 1982, across all campuses, children receive exposure towards an inclusive learning platform, where they are encouraged to read, discover, participate, and work in teams. What really sets the preschools apart is the endeavor to imbibe a balance of healthy competitive spirit, teamwork, camaraderie and chivalry among all the pupils.

Speaking on the occasion, Mrs. Shanthi Lokeshwaran, Principal of Vidyasagar Preschool, Hebbal said, "The school is very proud of this achievement and we congratulate everyone who has won laurels in this prestigious platform. has always established quality benchmarks in imparting child-centric innovative igniting young minds with the spark of knowledge and lifelong learning."



Brainfeed is a that was launched in the month of April 2013. The research team of Brainfeed carried out an extensive and exhaustive survey to identify the top 100 preschools in based on excellence in a school's pedagogic practice, culture, core values and management.

About



Vidyasagar Preschool (VSP) is an assortment of happy preschool campuses spread across Hebbal, Koramangala, and J P Nagar, designed to provide a wide spectrum of formative education for children in Bengaluru. Our trained and empathetic faculty members consider identity development to be a key tenet in the holistic progress of each child, as they begin to embrace their unique talents, and start forming an idea of who they aspire to be, as young adults and responsible citizens. The school was also recently chosen the top 10 preschool in

