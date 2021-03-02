Global stocks, US futures sink after selloff in US Treasury debt eases

Global stock and Wall Street futures declined Tuesday after a selloff in US Treasury debt eased, helping to allay concern about a possible rise in interest rates.

Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong closed lower and Frankfurt retreated in early trading. London opened higher.

Overnight, Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index climbed 2.4 per cent, recovering most of its losses from the past week.

That came after a Treasury selloff abated after pushing yields to their highest level in a year. That helped to dampen concerns about a possible rise in interest rates and downward pressure on the U. economic recovery.

Investors appear to be taking a breather after Monday's recovery, Jeffrey Halley of Oanda said in a report.

Also Tuesday, Australia's central bank left its policy unchanged at its March meeting.

Meanwhile, Japan reported employment rose despite a state of emergency to cope with renewed coronavirus outbreaks and South Korea reported higher factory output.

In early trading, the DAX in Frankfurt lost 0.1 per cent to 14,005.48. The FTSE 100 in London gained 0.2 per cent to 6,599.62 and the CAC 40 in Paris added less than 0.1 per cent to 5,795.71.

On Wall Street, futures for the S&P 500 index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were off 0.5 per cent.

On Monday, the Dow gained 2 per cent and the Nasdaq composite climbed 3 per cent.

In Asian trading, the Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.2 per cent to 3,508.50 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo declined 0.9 per cent to 29,408.17. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong shed 1.2 per cent to 29,095.86.

The Kospi in Seoul advanced 1 per cent to 3,043.87 after the government reported factory production increased by a better-than-forecast 7.5 per cent in January over a year earlier, up from December's 2.5 per cent.

The S&P-ASX 200 in Sydney was off 0.4 per cent at 6,762.30. India's Sensex rose 0.4 per cent to 50,059.80. New Zealand and Southeast Asian rose.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury, or the difference between its market price and the payout at maturity, fell to 1.43 per cent.

On Tuesday, it declined further to 1.41 per cent.

Stocks turned lower in late February after a rapid rise in bond yields, caused by a fall in their market price, fueled inflation concerns. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note climbed as high as 1.5 per cent.

Bond yields influence rates on mortgages and other borrowing.

They have climbed as investors bet coronavirus vaccination efforts would get economic growth back on track. That fueled concerns about inflation, which would erode the value of bond payouts.

Investors are looking for more information about the US economic outlook when Federal Reserve officials deliver speeches this week. Lael Brainard, an advocate for looser monetary policies, will give a monetary policy speech Tuesday and Fed Chair Jerome Powell speaks Thursday.

They also are watching Washington after the House of Representatives approved President Joe Biden's USD 1.9 trillion aid package and sent it to the Senate. It includes one-time payments to the public and aid to struggling businesses and local governments.

Johnson & Johnson rose 0.5 per cent after the Food and Drug Administration approved the company's coronavirus vaccine.

It doesn't require extremely cold refrigeration like the ones made by Moderna and Pfizer.

In energy markets, benchmark US crude fell 58 to USD 60.06 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

The contract sank 86 cents to USD 60.64 on Monday. Brent crude, used to price oils, retreated 68 cents to USD 63.01 per barrel in London. It declined 73 cents the previous session to USD 63.69 per barrel.

The dollar advanced to 106.85 yen from Monday's 106.81 yen. The euro fell to USD 1.2013 from USD 1.2047.

