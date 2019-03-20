Goa CM Pramod Sawant proves BJP-led govt's majority, wins floor test

Wednesday proved the majority of his BJP-led government in the Assembly, comfortably winning a floor test in the House.

Twenty MLAs voted for the motion of confidence in the two-day old government, while 15 opposed it.

The special session of the House was convened by Governor Mridula Sinha to conduct the floor test, after Sawant was sworn in as the CM during wee hours of Tuesday.

Besides 11 members from BJP, three each from Goa Forward Party, MGP and Independents supported Sawant during the head count conducted in the House.

The Assembly session was presided over by Deputy Speaker Michael Lobo.

All the 14 MLAs of Congress and one from NCP stood up against the motion.

After winning the trust vote, Sawant appealed all the members to join hands with him to ensure that developmental work reaches every nook and corner of the state.

The change in leadership in the coastal state was necessitated due to the death of then CM on Sunday.