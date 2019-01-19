Shashank Ghosh to direct Bollywood remake of Mark Rufallo, Keira Knightley's 'Begin Again'

Bhushan Kumar's and Malhotra-led Abundantia Entertainment are teaming up to develop the Hindi adaptation of Hollywood film "Begin Again".

The 2013 musical, featuring and Mark Ruffalo, follows the story of a who is discovered by a struggling and collaborates with him to produce an album recorded in public locations all over

The Hindi adaptation will be helmed by "Veere Di Wedding" Shashanka Ghosh, said in a statement.

The script is being developed by keeping in mind the interests of "Indian audience, while retaining the essence of the original".

"We want to tell a story about the world of music and fresh voices in sound on the Indian scene. And through that, a take on urban relationships that don't necessarily mean love and marriage and happily ever after. The worlds explored here are deeper than surface level - heart, hurt, passion, and above all - music," Shashanka said.

Bhushan said, "'Begin Again' will give us an opportunity to create music that is the most important element of the film. The original film is a masterpiece that is appreciated by critics as well as the audiences. The film is still in the writing process but I hope to get together the best of the soundtracks from our musicians to make a unique music album."



The Hindi adaptation is being made in association with with and as the producers.

