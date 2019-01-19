Country has seen emergence of strong regional parties in the

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy Saturday said that in 70 years, the country has seen emergence of strong regional parties which have played important roles to protect the interest of their own states and understanding the emotions of their own people.

Stating that is one of the strongest democracies in the world, the chief minister said "But today we are witnessing a day where the democratic government (at the Centre) is headed by some undemocratic persons."



Karunanidhi had done a lot to protect the interest of Tamilnadu, in SP and BSP are doing a "great job", N Chandrababu Naidu has done a lot for Andhra Pradesh, he said.

Describing Mamata Banerjee as a role model for the women of the country, Kumaraswamy said that she has empowered women of the state.

He said that demonetisation has taken the toll of poor people of the country and those in the rural areas are the most affected.

"It is unfortunate that the has turned deaf and mute to the needs of the people of the country," Kumaraswamy said.

The present gives incentives, tax rebates and subsidies to industries, but farmers are treated differently.

The BJP talked about fight against corruption in its and on the same day it resorted to horse trading in Karnataka, revealing the party's double standards.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)