3 juveniles apprehended for stealing idols from temple

Three juveniles were apprehended for allegedly robbing articles and idols from a temple in Delhi's Bagh area, police said Saturday.

Vijayanta Arya, of Police (Northwest), said that the burglary at Gufa Mandir in Bagh took place on June 1 night.

During investigation, footage of around 80 CCTV cameras were examined and on the basis of which, it was noticed that three boys came to the temple after stealing a cart from Bagh.

They fled from the temple after stealing some articles and went to Jahangir Puri, police said.

The juveniles, who work at a scrap shop, were apprehended and the robbed articles were recovered from their possession, they said, adding the owner of shop is on the run.

